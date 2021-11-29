Global 3D Projector Market Trends and Forecasts: A USD 5.28 Billion Market by 2027

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Projector Market (2021-2027) by Technology, Resolution, Brightness, Light Source, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global 3D Projector Market is estimated to be USD 3.55 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.28 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.85%.



Market Dynamics

Key factors, such as the increasing use of 3D projectors in cinema halls and home theatre applications, digitalization in the education and other sectors, and technological advancements in 3D projectors are likely to contribute to the growth of the market.

Increased use of 3D projector solutions in the gaming industry because of the user's lifelike viewing experience is bolstering the market growth for 3D Projectors. Growing adoption because of improved image quality and connectivity features is also expected to propel the market growth.



However, factors such as technical issues with DLP and metal halide light source is hindering the market growth. Also, the high initial cost of installation and bulb replacement cost is impeding the market growth. The increased usage of the 3D projector for events, exhibitions, and museums and the rising trend of laser-based 3D projector among end-users will create opportunities in the Global 3D Projector market.



Market Segmentation

The Global 3D Projector Market is segmented further based on Technology, Resolution, Brightness, Light Source, Application, and Geography.

By Technology, the market is classified as DLP, LCD, and LCOS. Amongst all, the DLP Technology segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Resolution, the market is segmented as VGA, XGA, HD & Full HD, 4K & above. HD & Full HD is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Brightness, the market is classified as Less Than 2,000 Lumens, 2,000 to 3,999 Lumens, 4,000 to 9,999 Lumens, and 10,000 & Above Lumens. 4,000 to 9,999 lumens segment holds the highest market share.

By Light Source, the market is classified as laser, LED, Hybrid, Metal Halide and others. Amongst all, the Laser segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Application, the market is classified as Cinema, Education, Business, Home Theatre & Gaming, Events & Large Venues, and Others. Amongst them, the Cinema segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Geography, Asia Pacific Region accounted for the dominant share of the market.



Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Drivers

Adoption of 3D Projectors in Cinema Halls and Home Theatres

Digitalization in Education Sector

Technological Advancements in 3D Projectors

Rising adoption due to Benefits Offered, such as Customizable Screen Size, Eye Comfort, and Portability

Restraints

Technological Constraints with DLP Projectors and Metal Halide Light Source

High Initial Cost and Bulb Replacement Cost

Opportunities

Increasing Use of 3D Projectors for Events, Exhibitions, and Museums

Rise in Importance of Laser-Based 3D Projectors

Challenges

LED Screens as Substitutes to Projectors

Trends

The 3-D bio textile and bio printing

Companies Mentioned

Sony

Epson

Optoma

Barco

Vivitek Corporation

Benq (Qisda Corporation)

Christie Digital (Ushio, Inc.)

Jvckenwood (JVC)

NEC Display Solutions, Ltd.

Panasonic

Viewsonic

Seiko Epson Corporation

Hitachi Digital Media Group

