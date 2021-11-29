Two Day Online Veterinary Drug Approval Process and FDA Regulatory Oversight Seminar: December 2-3, 2021

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Final days to register for the "The Veterinary Drug Approval Process and FDA Regulatory Oversight Training" seminar that has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This two-day interactive seminar online will provide attendees with an understanding of FDA's veterinary drug approval process in 2021.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) is responsible for the approval of veterinary drug products intended for family pets, food-producing animals, and other animal species.

This seminar will cover the process for obtaining federal government approval for marketing new animal drug products that are under the jurisdiction of the FDA, and also briefly covers animal products that are regulated by other federal agencies.

For example, animal vaccines, animal disease diagnostic devices and some animal biologics are regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and some flea and tick control products are regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Learning Objectives:

Key goals of the seminar will include learning:

How the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates animal drug products.

How FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine is organized.

The process by which veterinary drug products are reviewed and approved.

How to open an Investigational New Animal Drug (INAD) File.

The FDA's various user fees, what fee waivers are available, and how to request a fee waiver.

The various technical sections included in a New Animal Drug Application (NADA).

What information is needed to substantiate product characterization, target animal safety and effectiveness.

An overview of FDA's rules governing chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC).

The various components of an animal field study to support product approval.

How animal feed, veterinary devices, OTC drug products and nutritional supplements are regulated in the U.S.

Key Topics Covered:



DAY 01



Introduction to the Veterinary Drug Approval Process

Definitions

INAD/NADA technical sections

Some differences between human and animal drug approval process

FDA organization and jurisdiction

FDA Centers relevant to Animal Health

Introduction to Federal Regulations (FD&CA, AMDUCA, ADAA, FDAMA)

FDA Guidance documents and other online resources

Discovery/Acquisition - Preliminary Patent Protection Concerns

INAD/NADA Phased Review

Open an INAD File

Submit Early Information

Phased Review of Technical Sections

Meetings with CVM

Brief description of cGxP (GMP, GLP, GCP)

Developing the NADA Technical Sections

Chemistry, Manufacturing, Controls (CMC)

Effectiveness

The 7 Major Phases of Clinical Field Studies

DAY 02



Developing the NADA Technical Sections

Target Animal Safety (TAS)

Human Food Safety

Environmental Impact

Labeling

Freedom of Information (FOI) Summary

All Other Information (AOI)

Overview of Generic Animal Drugs (JINAD)





Submissions - ANADA sections

CMC

Bioequivalence (Safety & Efficacy)

Human Food Safety

Labeling

Minor Use Minor Species (MUMS)



Designation

Indexing



Marketing Exclusivity & Exclusive Marketing Rights



Animal Drug User Fees and related waivers



Animal Feed, OTC Drugs, Supplements, Medical Devices



USDA & EPA



Non-Approval-Related Considerations

Extra-Label Drug Use

Compounding

Noncompliance and Enforcement

Pharmacovigilance

Post-approval submissions for CMC changes

