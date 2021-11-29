The Global Fluff Pulp Market is expected to grow by 1252.48 thousand tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.42% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fluff Pulp Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05777271/?utm_source=GNW

42% during the forecast period. Our report on the fluff pulp market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for personal hygiene products and shift in focus toward emerging markets. In addition, increasing demand for personal hygiene products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The fluff pulp market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The fluff pulp market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Diapers

• Incontinence products

• Feminine hygiene products

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growth in elderly population and increase in number of patients with incontinenceas one of the prime reasons driving the fluff pulp market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on fluff pulp market covers the following areas:

• Fluff pulp market sizing

• Fluff pulp market forecast

• Fluff pulp market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fluff pulp market vendors that include Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion SA, Domtar Corp., Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Co., Klabin SA, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., Resolute Forest Products Inc., Suzano SA, UPM-Kymmene Corp., and WestRock Co.. Also, the fluff pulp market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

