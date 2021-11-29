The Global Isostatic Pressing Market is expected to grow by $ 2.09 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Isostatic Pressing Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678737/?utm_source=GNW

75% during the forecast period. Our report on the isostatic pressing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising interest in AM techniques and growing demand for products with shorter development cycles. In addition, rising interest in AM techniques is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The isostatic pressing market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The isostatic pressing market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Precision machinery

• Automotive

• Energy

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing demand for combining HIP with other heat treatment processesas one of the prime reasons driving the isostatic pressing market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on isostatic pressing market covers the following areas:

• Isostatic pressing market sizing

• Isostatic pressing market forecast

• Isostatic pressing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading isostatic pressing market vendors that include American Isostatic Presses Inc., Bodycote Plc, Engineered Precision Casting Co. Inc., Fluitron Inc., Isostatic Pressing Services LLC, Kennametal Inc., Kittyhawk Products, Kobe Steel Ltd., Lake City Heat Treating Corp., and Pressure Technology Inc. Also, the isostatic pressing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

