Global Gaming Peripheral Markets, 2020-2021 & 2026: Competitive Developments, Strategies, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Development and Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gaming Peripheral Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis by Product Type (Headsets, Keyboards, Joysticks, Mice, Gamepads Controllers, Others), Device Type, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Gaming Peripheral Market was valued at USD 4270.00 Million in the year 2020

Approximately one-third of the global population forms an active video-gamer and is expected to grow in the future and this will facilitate the demand for gaming peripherals. Moreover, the growing trend for the adoption of gaming as a profession especially among the youth across the globe is likely to drive the growth of the global market.

Based on device type, the market is segmented into PC and gaming consoles. The gaming consoles segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period primarily due to the availability of user friendly and multi-functional gaming consoles that enable gamers to watch videos, browse internet, listen to music simultaneously while playing video games.

Americas is estimated to hold the maximum share in the global Gaming Peripheral Market. The increasing emergence of gaming peripherals, rising popularity of multiplayer video games, and growing advances in peripherals will facilitate the gaming peripheral market growth in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

Gamers are now spending heavily on consoles and peripherals as gaming has become a mainstream market owing to the creation of social apps as gamers have created social groups to enhance the experience.

The growing popularity of e-sports and various gaming tournaments such as League of Legends World Championship, PUBG Global Championship, and Call of Duty World League (CWL) are further driving demand for advanced peripherals, which help gamers to improve their gaming skills.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, new product development and Policy and Regulatory Landscape.

The companies analysed in the report:

Cherry GmbH

Corsair, Razer Inc.

Logitech International S.A.

Plantronics, Inc., Sennheiser electronic

Turtle Beach

SteelSeries

Guillemot Corporation S.A.

Thermaltake technology co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co., Ltd.

Madcatz Global Limited

Alienware

Sharkoon Technologies

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Gaming Peripheral Market: Product Overview



4. Global Gaming Peripheral Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Gaming Peripheral Market

4.3 Global Gaming Peripheral Market



5. Global Gaming Peripheral Market Segmentation Analysis

5.1 Global Gaming Peripheral Market By Product Type

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Gaming Peripheral Market: By Product Type (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By Headsets- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Keyboards- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By Mice- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.6 By Joysticks- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.7 By Gamepads Controllers- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.8 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Gaming Peripheral Market By Device Type

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Gaming Peripheral Market: By Device Type (2020 & 2026)

6.2 By PC (Desktop/Laptop)- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.3 By Gaming Consoles- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Global Gaming Peripheral Market By Technology

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Gaming Peripheral Market: By Technology (2020 & 2026)

7.2 By Wired- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3 By Wireless- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



8. Global Gaming Peripheral Market By Distribution Channel

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Gaming Peripheral Market: By Distribution Channel (2020 & 2026)

8.2 By Online- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3 By Offline- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



9. Global Gaming Peripheral Market: Regional Analysis

9.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Gaming Peripheral Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)



