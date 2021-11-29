TABLE FOR TWO's 2021 ONIGIRI ACTION Campaign Provides 1.4 Million School Meals with 273,795 'Onigiri' Rice Ball Photo Posts in 32 Days

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TABLE FOR TWO (TFT) USA, a non-profit organization that aims to tackle obesity and hunger, organized its 7th annual social action campaign, ONIGIRI ACTION. TFT is grateful to announce this year's total of 1,397,795 school meals to be provided to children in need. Every Onigiri photo posted to the campaign website or social media with #OnigiriAction helped provide five school meals. In the U.S., a 25-cent donation is used to upgrade meals with nutritious elements such as fruits and vegetables in socioeconomically disadvantaged neighborhoods. TFT funds one school meal to a child in East Africa and Southeast Asia with the same 25-cent donation. This year TFT saw many beautiful Onigiri photos posted from 35 countries. The 2021 theme - Unite the States with Onigiri - was a fun twist and showed participation from 41 states! The passion to support children in need continues to connect us all.

The ONIGIRI ACTION 2021 was generously supported by our partner organizations in the U.S.: J.C.C. Fund/Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of New York, JFC International/Nishiki, JCAW Foundation, Zojirushi America, San-J, ITOCHU International, SMBC Global Foundation, Misuzu Corporation, MUFG Union Bank, N.A., Sumitomo Corporation of Americas, Mishima Foods U.S.A., ACTFL, Just One Cookbook, BentOn, Onigilly, Sunny Blue, Omusubee.

Ten "Best Onigiri Awards 2021" were selected to commemorate this success and announced on the campaign website. Prizes included a rice cooker donated by the Zojirushi company and original Onigiri Action T-shirt.



The ONIGIRI ACTION events United the States!

Countless schools from coast-to-coast, from 41 States supported Onigiri Action. Students from elementary to university level joined together to use onigiri to help children in need. JFC International generously provided Nishiki rice and Mishima Foods USA provided rice seasoning, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. participated in the classes, also thanks to all the partner organizations for supporting these events.

Japan Foundation Los Angeles featured the president of the Onigiri Society for an event that drew over 100 attendees. "Onigiri Action Kits" were provided to organizations that included ingredients to make Onigiri as part of our Japanese-inspired food education class. Kits were provided through the partnership between TFT USA, The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of JAPAN and The Japan External Trade Organization Los Angeles. Sumitomo Corporation of Americas organized a virtual event where employees across the U.S. and South America connected to make onigiri to directly support local schools near their offices.

TABLE FOR TWO USA: While about 1 billion go hungry, 2 billion suffer from obesity and other health issues related to unhealthy eating. TFT USA seeks to change both issues by educating about healthy eating practices and providing healthy school meals to those in need. For more information, please visit https://usa.tablefor2.org.

