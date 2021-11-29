LIGHTSPEED ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Lightspeed Commerce Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (“Lightspeed” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LSPD) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Lightspeed securities between September 11, 2020 and September 28, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 18, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



On September 29, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management published a report alleging, among other things, that the Company was “overstating its customer count by 85% and gross transaction volume (‘GTV’) by 10%.” The report also stated there was “[e]vidence of declining organic growth and business deterioration through Lightspeed’s IPO, despite management’s claims that Average Revenue Per User (‘ARPU’) is increasing.”

On this news, Lightspeed’s share price fell $13.73 per share, or more than 12%, to close at $98.77 per share on September 29, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lightspeed had misrepresented the strength of its business by, inter alia, overstating its customer count, GTV, and increase in ARPU, while concealing the Company's declining organic growth and business deterioration; (ii) Lightspeed had overstated the benefits and value of the Company's various acquisitions; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated its financial position and prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lightspeed shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

