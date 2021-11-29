Auriant Mining AB (publ.) announces date and venue for 2022 Annual General Meeting and 2022 Financial Calendar

English Swedish

The Board of Directors resolved to approve 10 May 2022 as the date of the 2022 AGM and 22 March 2022 as the closing date for shareholders to submit to the Board issues for inclusion in the notice of the AGM.

The 2022 AGM will be held at Wenner-Gren Center, Sveavägen 166, 113 46 Stockholm.

2022 reporting dates as follows:

Annual report for 2021: April 19th 2022

Interim report for Q1 2022: May 31st 2022

Interim report for Q2 2022: August 31st 2022

Interim report for Q3 2022: November 30th 2022

Interim report for Q4 2022: February 28th 2023

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO

tel: +7 495 109 02 82

e-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB

Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

www.facebook.com/AuriantMining/





Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 000 50, e-mail CA@gwkapital.se or visit www.gwkapital.se .

Attachment