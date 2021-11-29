Global At-Home Blood Collection and Micro Sampling Devices Market Report 2021, Featuring Key Players Labcorp, Labonovum, Quest Diagnostics, Spot On Sciences, Tasso, Weavr Health and YourBio Health

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "At-Home Blood Collection and Micro Sampling Devices Market by Type of Blood Sample State, Method of Sample Collection, Device Usage, Area of Application, and Key Geographical Regions - Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Post the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a decline in the number of patients visiting laboratories for sample collection and testing. Owing to the risk of infection associated with such places, several patients postponed their routine tests and medical checkups, in order to avoid the spread of the disease. In fact, an average decline of approximately 40% in phlebotomy appointments was reported by various laboratories across the globe.

The aforementioned concerns have encouraged stakeholders to develop novel devices and technologies that can enable patients to self-collect their blood samples at-home, to monitor their health remotely. Over 80% of the self-blood collecting devices that we came across during our research have already received marketing approval.

In 2021, TAP II and Tasso-M20 self-blood collecting devices received the CE mark from the European Commission. Further, recently, Symbiotica received emergency use authorization by the USFDA for its proprietary at-home COVID-19 serology test kit, which has been demonstrated to be capable of detecting the presence of SARS-CoV-2 using dried blood spot samples.

The at-home blood collection and micro sampling devices market is fragmented, featuring a mix of start-ups/small companies and mid-sized firms. Interestingly, over 40% of the start-ups engaged in this domain have been established since 2014.

Furthermore, large firms are actively acquiring small industry players in order to either consolidate their existing capabilities or enter this niche domain. Consequently, there has been a significant increase in the partnership activity related to at-home blood collection devices, over the past few years. In addition, both public and private investors have invested a sum of more than USD 640 million in this domain, since 2014.

Given the rising adoption and preference for at-home and self-blood collection approaches, coupled to the ongoing efforts of device developers and manufacturers to further expand their respective offerings, the at-home blood collection and micro sampling devices market is likely to witness significant growth in the future.

The report features:

A detailed overview of the current market landscape of at-home self-blood collection and micro sampling devices, along with information on several relevant parameters. In addition, it presents details of the companies engaged in the development of at-home blood collection and micro sampling devices, along with information on their respective year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and most active players.

Profiles of key players, featuring a brief overview of the company, along with information on year of establishment, location of headquarters, number of employees, key executives, product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

In-depth product competitiveness analysis of at-home blood collection and micro sampling devices based on several relevant parameters, such as supplier power and key product-related specifications.

A detailed analysis of various patents that have been filed/granted within this domain, since 2015. The analysis assesses several relevant parameters associated with the patents, including type of patent, publication year, regional applicability, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, most active players and patent valuation.

An analysis of the recent partnerships inked between various players engaged in this domain, during the period 2014-2021, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership model adopted, focus area, therapeutic area and regional distribution.

A detailed analysis of various investments made by players engaged in this domain, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of investment, number of funding instances, amount invested and type of funding, along with information on the most active players, most active investors, geographical distribution, purpose of investment and application area.

An insightful analysis highlighting the cost saving potential associated with at-home self-blood collection and micro sampling devices, taking into consideration several relevant parameters.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players engaged in the development of at-home self-blood collection and micro sampling devices?

Which are the most popular at-home self-blood collection and micro sampling devices available in the market?

What types of partnership models are commonly being adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

Who are the key investors that have actively made investments in this domain?

How is the intellectual property landscape in this field likely to evolve in the foreseen future?

What is relative competitiveness of different at-home blood collection and micro sampling devices?

How much cost can be saved by using at-home blood collection and micro sampling devices?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

COMPANY PROFILES

EUROIMMUN

Everlywell

Labcorp

Labonovum

Lameditech

Quest Diagnostics

Spot On Sciences

Tasso

Weavr Health

YourBio Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tn89j4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.