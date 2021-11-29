The Global Industrial Hose Market is expected to grow by $ 2.45 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Hose Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05658077/?utm_source=GNW

36% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial hose market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for PVC and growth in the oil and gas industry. In addition, the increasing demand for PVC is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial hose market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial hose market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Oil and gas

• Chemicals

• Food and beverages

• Automotive

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rising demand for vehiclesas one of the prime reasons driving the industrial hose market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial hose market covers the following areas:

• Industrial hose market sizing

• Industrial hose market forecast

• Industrial hose market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial hose market vendors that include Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Eaton Corp. Plc, Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Kanaflex Corp. Co. Ltd., Kurt Manufacturing, Parker Hannifin Corp., RYCO Hydraulics Pty Ltd., Semperit AG Holding, and Smiths Group Plc. Also, the industrial hose market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

