A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 22 November to Friday 26 November:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|7,302
|138,493,229
|22 November 2021
|270
|18,581.8500
|5,017,100
|23 November 2021
|310
|18,050.5800
|5,595,680
|24 November 2021
|310
|18,096.6100
|5,609,949
|25 November 2021
|270
|18,278.8900
|4,935,300
|26 November 2021
|270
|18,140.2200
|4,897,859
|Total 22-26 November
|1,430
|26,055,888
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 26th November 2021*
|1,515
|18,220.9008
|27,604,665
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|10,247
|192,153,781
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|10,247
|192,153,781
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|42,221
|841,586,196
|22 November 2021
|2,356
|19,703.5000
|46,421,446
|23 November 2021
|2,557
|19,088.6400
|48,809,652
|24 November 2021
|2,557
|19,130.2700
|48,916,100
|25 November 2021
|2,356
|19,314.6400
|45,505,292
|26 November 2021
|2,356
|19,208.2500
|45,254,637
|Total 22-26 November
|12,182
|234,907,128
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 26th November 2021*
|4,598
|19,279.0069
|88,644,874
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|59,001
|1,165,138,198
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|59,001
|1,165,138,198
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 112,194 A shares and 494,680 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.13% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 29 November 2021
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
