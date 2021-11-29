English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 22 November to Friday 26 November:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 7,302 138,493,229 22 November 2021 270 18,581.8500 5,017,100 23 November 2021 310 18,050.5800 5,595,680 24 November 2021 310 18,096.6100 5,609,949 25 November 2021 270 18,278.8900 4,935,300 26 November 2021 270 18,140.2200 4,897,859 Total 22-26 November 1,430 26,055,888 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 26th November 2021* 1,515 18,220.9008 27,604,665 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 10,247 192,153,781 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 10,247 192,153,781 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 42,221 841,586,196 22 November 2021 2,356 19,703.5000 46,421,446 23 November 2021 2,557 19,088.6400 48,809,652 24 November 2021 2,557 19,130.2700 48,916,100 25 November 2021 2,356 19,314.6400 45,505,292 26 November 2021 2,356 19,208.2500 45,254,637 Total 22-26 November 12,182 234,907,128 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 26th November 2021* 4,598 19,279.0069 88,644,874 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 59,001 1,165,138,198 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 59,001 1,165,138,198

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 112,194 A shares and 494,680 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.13% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 29 November 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901



