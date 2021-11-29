Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 22 November to Friday 26 November:     
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)7,302 138,493,229
22 November 202127018,581.85005,017,100
23 November 202131018,050.58005,595,680
24 November 202131018,096.61005,609,949
25 November 202127018,278.89004,935,300
26 November 202127018,140.22004,897,859
Total 22-26 November1,430 26,055,888
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 26th November 2021*1,51518,220.900827,604,665
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)10,247 192,153,781
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)10,247 192,153,781
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)42,221 841,586,196
22 November 20212,35619,703.500046,421,446
23 November 20212,55719,088.640048,809,652
24 November 20212,55719,130.270048,916,100
25 November 20212,35619,314.640045,505,292
26 November 20212,35619,208.250045,254,637
Total 22-26 November12,182 234,907,128
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 26th November 2021*4,59819,279.006988,644,874
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)59,001 1,165,138,198
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)59,001 1,165,138,198

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.                                                            

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 112,194 A shares and 494,680 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.13% of the share capital.                                                                                                                         
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 29 November 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
  

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 47 2021 Daily transactions in connection with share buy back program - week 47