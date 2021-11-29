The Global Gel Permeation Chromatography Market is expected to grow by $ 455.30 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gel Permeation Chromatography Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05486823/?utm_source=GNW

38% during the forecast period. Our report on the gel permeation chromatography market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in patent expiration of drugs and the increasing use of GPC devices in the food industry. In addition, the increase in patent expiration of drugs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The gel permeation chromatography market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The gel permeation chromatography market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• Academic institutes and research laboratories

• Other end-users



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increase in chronic diseasesas one of the prime reasons driving the gel permeation chromatography market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on gel permeation chromatography market covers the following areas:

• Gel permeation chromatography market sizing

• Gel permeation chromatography market forecast

• Gel permeation chromatography market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gel permeation chromatography market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Spectris Plc, Tosoh Corp., and Waters Corp. Also, the gel permeation chromatography market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

