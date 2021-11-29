USA Telecoms Market Drivers, Restraints, and Potential Growth Opportunities 2021 to 2028

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Telecom Market Outlook, 2021 - Drivers, Restraints, and Potential Growth Opportunities to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States telecom market is one of the fast-growing industries with strong growth opportunities for companies operating in the industry.

Leading telecom operators are focusing on investing in infrastructure upgrades and offering value-added services to generate more revenues from the telecommunications industry.



The COVID-19 had a varied impact on different segments of telecommunications. Subscriber volume almost stalled during the period while revenues from multiple segments flourished. On the other hand, business revenues declined significantly and ARPU values fluctuated significantly.

The outlook for recovery remains optimistic, in particular, in mobile and fixed broadband sectors during 2021 and 2022. The report presents detailed insights into the impact of the COVID pandemic on the telecom industry and forecasts the market size across multiple recovery scenarios.



The market dynamics in the United States telecom sector are detailed in the report including key near-term and long-term trends set to define the market outlook.

Further, drivers, restraints, and potential growth opportunities in the United States telecommunications market are also analyzed. To gain insights into the different industry factors impacting the market, the report analyzes the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threat of new entrants and substitutes, and the competitive rivalry in the industry through the five forces analysis chapter.



Detailed insights into the emergence of United States fixed-line market, United States mobile market, United States broadband markets are provided in the report, with historical data from 2016 to 2020 and over the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. Subscriber count and penetration rate are forecast across each of these segments in the United States telecom industry.



The prospects of investing in the United States telecom market are provided and compared with other countries in the region. These countries are compared on the telecom score and country score.



United States telecom infrastructure is also detailed in the report, providing information on the national network, international network connectivity, next-generation connectivity, and others. Further, the regulatory overview of the country including the regulatory body, spectrum and licensing details, and other government initiatives are analyzed.



On the vendor landscape front, leading United States telecom operators are analyzed, including details of their major strategies, key focus areas, market shares, SWOT profiles, and financial analysis are included in the report.



