The Global Industrial HVAC Market is expected to grow by $ 3.97 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial HVAC Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483142/?utm_source=GNW

40% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial HVAC market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems and stringent regulations for use of explosion-proof HVAC equipment in hazardous environments. In addition, the increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial HVAC market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial HVAC market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Process industry

• Discrete industry



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing adoption of cleanrooms across industriesas one of the prime reasons driving the industrial HVAC market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial HVAC market covers the following areas:

• Industrial HVAC market sizing

• Industrial HVAC market forecast

• Industrial HVAC market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial HVAC market vendors that include Alfa Laval AB, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Also, the industrial HVAC market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483142/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________