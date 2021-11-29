USA Medical Devices Market 2021 to 2028 with Post COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Medical Devices Market Outlook, 2021 - Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Companies to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the United States Medical Devices market

Medical Devices witnessed fluctuating trends during 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a decline in market size as most of the patients delayed their surgeries and hospital appointments. The report presents pre-COVID forecasts and the impact of the COVID outbreak on the industry. Further, multiple recovery scenarios from the pandemic are also discussed in the report.



United States Medical Device Market Outlook by Type

The report analyzes the market potential of United States diagnostic equipment, orthopedics and prosthetics, patient aids, ophthalmic, dental, consumables, and other medical devices. Each of the sub-segment is forecast to 2028.



United States Medical Device Market by End User

End-user industries including hospitals, homecare and diagnostic centers are analyzed in the report. The medical device market share by type and forecast from 2020 to 2028 is included in the United States Medical Device market study.



United States Medical Device Market

Market trends set to shape the market outlook, driving forces and restraints behind the market growth and potential growth opportunities are included in the report.



United States Medical Device Companies

The business profiles of leading three companies operating in the United States Medical device industry, along with their business operations, SWOT profile and financial analysis is included in the market report.

Hospitals

Homecare

Diagnostic Centers

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 United States Medical Device Markets in 2021

1.1.1 Market Definition, Features, and Applications

1.1.2 Market Size in 2021

1.1.3 Research Methodology

1.2 United States Medical Device Market size and outlook, USD Billion, 2018- 2028



2 Impact of COVID-19 and Possible Recovery Scenarios

2.1 Pre-COVID United States Medical Device Sector Forecasts

2.2 Post-COVID United States Medical Device Sector Forecasts



3 Market Drivers and Challenges

3.1 United States Medical Device Industry- Market Drivers

3.2 United States Medical Device Industry- Market Challenges



4 Market Trends

4.1 Latest Trends in United States Medical Device sector in 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 United States Medical Device Market Size Outlook by Type, 2018- 2028



7 Regional Perspective

8 United States Medical Device Company Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Market Positioning

8.3 Leading Companies

8.3.1 Business Profile

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 SWOT Profile



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/34k4ma