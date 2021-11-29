The Global GPS Bike Computers Market is expected to grow by $ 219.44 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GPS Bike Computers Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05387066/?utm_source=GNW

98% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of smart cycling products and the increasing adoption of bicycles to maintain fitness. In addition, the growing adoption of smart cycling products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The GPS bike computers market analysis includes product and application segments and geographic landscape.



The GPS bike computers market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Non-mapping

• Mapping



By Application

• Fitness and commuting

• Athletics and sports



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the government and corporate initiatives to promote bicyclesas one of the prime reasons driving the GPS bike computers market growth during the next few years



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading GPS bike computers market vendors that include Acer Inc., Bryton Inc., Garmin Ltd., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Lezyne USA Inc., MiTAC Holdings Corp., Pioneer Corp., Polar Electro Oy, and Wahoo Fitness LLC. Also, the GPS bike computers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

