CORRECTION (CATEGORIES FOR MAIN MARKET AND OAM CORRECTED): DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 98 - 29 NOVEMBER 2021

On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



251,500



160.22



40,296,095 22/11/2021 25,000 154.27 3,856,750 23/11/2021 28,000 147.96 4,142,880 24/11/2021 28,000 147.14 4,119,920 25/11/2021 25,000 152.51 3,812,750 26/11/2021 28,000 152.32 4,264,960 Accumulated 385,500 156.92 60,493,355

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 385,500 at a total amount of DKK 60,493,355.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 1,910,439 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.87%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 37,289,561.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:

Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451

