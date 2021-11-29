CORRECTION (CATEGORIES FOR MAIN MARKET AND OAM CORRECTED): DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 98 - 29 NOVEMBER 2021
On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
251,500
160.22
40,296,095
|22/11/2021
|25,000
|154.27
|3,856,750
|23/11/2021
|28,000
|147.96
|4,142,880
|24/11/2021
|28,000
|147.14
|4,119,920
|25/11/2021
|25,000
|152.51
|3,812,750
|26/11/2021
|28,000
|152.32
|4,264,960
|Accumulated
|385,500
|156.92
|60,493,355
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 385,500 at a total amount of DKK 60,493,355.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 1,910,439 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.87%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 37,289,561.
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451
