CORRECTION (CATEGORIES FOR MAIN MARKET AND OAM CORRECTED): DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

| Source: NORDEN NORDEN

Hellerup, DENMARK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 98 - 29 NOVEMBER 2021

On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)

Total, last announcement

251,500

160.22

40,296,095
22/11/202125,000154.273,856,750
23/11/202128,000147.964,142,880
24/11/202128,000147.144,119,920
25/11/202125,000152.513,812,750
26/11/202128,000152.324,264,960
Accumulated385,500156.9260,493,355

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 385,500 at a total amount of DKK 60,493,355.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 1,910,439 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.87%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 37,289,561.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:

Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451

Attachments


Attachments

No. 98 Weekly report on share buy-back Appendix