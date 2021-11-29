29 November 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

Directorate Change

The Company announces that Ashton Bradbury will retire from the Board with effect from the conclusion of the 2022 AGM, currently expected to be in February 2022. The search for a new Non-Executive Director will commence in the New Year and an announcement will be made in due course.

David Brock, Chairman, commented: "I would like to express our sincere thanks to Ashton. His contribution, commitment and wise counsel both to the Board and the Company is greatly appreciated and valued. The Board wishes Ashton all the best for the future."

