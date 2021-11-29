The Global Industrial Adhesives Market is expected to grow by $ 16.98 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Adhesives Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05351768/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the industrial adhesives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing replacement of mechanical fasteners with industrial adhesives and rise in demand for lightweight and low carbon emission vehicles. In addition, increasing replacement of mechanical fasteners with industrial adhesives is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial adhesives market analysis includes technology and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The industrial adhesives market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• water-based adhesives

• solvent-based adhesives

• hot melt adhesives

• reactive adhesives



By End-user

• building

• woodworking

• packaging

• transportation

• pressure-sensitive products

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing requirement for packaged food and beverage as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial adhesives market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial adhesives market covers the following areas:

• Industrial adhesives market sizing

• Industrial adhesives market forecast

• Industrial adhesives market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial adhesives market vendors that include 3M Co., Arkema SA, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hexcel Corp., and Solvay SA. Also, the industrial adhesives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

