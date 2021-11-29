CareValue Unveils New Resources for Agents

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Care Value, Inc. ("CareValue"), a leader in innovative Medicare shopping and enrollment technologies, has recently released a newly designed and updated website featuring additional tools and online resources to help our agents become more efficient and successful.

The new CareValue.com website release comes after a branding update and extensive agent usability research. Based on agent feedback, the site now has an enhanced Events Calendar, Agent Blog, Lead Return on Investment (ROI) Calculator, Carrier Product Portfolio, Marketing Hub, etc. The Marketing Hub provides digital guides and resources for agents to help promote their brand and business — download your Medicare Marketing eBook today.

Along with the launch of the new website, CareValue has built an extensive Knowledge Base for agents. The Knowledge Base holds a wealth of information on compliance, certifications, sales techniques, product training, carrier information, marketing and more.

To round out the new online experience for agents, CareValue has also created an e-Store. Shop.CareValue.com houses both free and paid marketing resources like customizable social media graphics, digital flyers, campaign kits, and email templates. Agents may also order promotional items such as pens, masks, giveaways, tablecloths, and more — all shipped directly to their front door.

These tools and resources are available at no cost to agents who are contracted with CareValue. Additionally, all platforms can be easily accessed via a single username and password for ease of use, authenticated via single sign-on (SSO). Partnered agents also have access to proprietary tools like MedicareValue, an online Medicare enrollment exchange; and AllRep, a custom agent-focused CRM, with paperless app submission, online contract management, mobile quoting tools and so much more.

Sarah Weitzel, Agent Relations Manager at CareValue, is also excited for the new features to be unveiled to agents. "CareValue's top-notch technology and these new resources are essential for our agents to be more efficient, organized and grow their business. However, even the most tech-savvy agent needs assistance navigating new systems and resources sometimes. Our superior back-office support is provided to all our agents no matter what they need. We form bonds and establish trust with our agents from the first time we speak, bringing them into our CareValue family so they are comfortable asking questions. From brand new agents to experienced agents, we are very proud of our customer service and relationships with our agents. You cannot find that anywhere else - because we truly care about our agents and their success."

CareValue offers a suite of technology solutions to support independent agents, agencies, National Marketing Organizations (NMO), and Field Marketing Organizations (FMO). CareValue is actively engaging in contractual agreements in the Senior Insurance Market. Licensed insurance agents interested in getting their own free MedicareValue website are encouraged to call 1-855-888-8326 or visit us at CareValue.com/Get-Contracted.

Media Contact

Emily Gruenfelder

855-888-8326

Emily.gruenfelder@carevalue.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.