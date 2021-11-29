Land ‘N’ Sea Reports Record Sales at Annual Trade Shows Offering Hybrid Virtual and In-Person Purchasing Options for Customers

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2020, Land ‘N’ Sea, a division of Mercury Marine and Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) introduced its “Buy with Confidence” virtual program during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, hosting its shows including the annual Kellogg/Land ‘N’ Sea show virtually and reporting a 40 percent increase in sales compared with their in-person shows in 2019.

This year, Land ‘N’ Sea returned to an in-person event at the Mohegan Sun Expo Center in Connecticut while retaining a digital experience for their other shows, and just reported an additional 30% increase in sales over last year’s record show season. Additionally, in-person attendance increased almost 20% compared with the last physical show in Connecticut in ’19. LNS also hosted two additional shows virtually this year, both with extremely successful sales.

The success of both the 2020 and 2021 events indicates excitement and a strong appreciation among attendees for hybrid show formats as a potential long-term solution for the Land ‘N’ Sea distribution shows.

“Our successful virtual experience format combined with an in-person show this year was delivered flawlessly by our incredibly talented team. Our hybrid solutions have enabled our dealers to engage with our leadership team and recognize our commitment to them,” said Mike Conners, President, Land ‘N’ Sea. “We have worked together with our customers to navigate supply chain and COVID headwinds and it has paid off as our dealers continue to stock up on product ahead of what looks to be a very strong 2022 for the marine industry. Going forward, we will focus on both physical and virtual shows to maximize the opportunity to engage with our customers who prefer in-person shows and those who prefer to engage with us virtually.”

“Thank you to Land ‘N’ Sea for being the distributor that continues to invest in inventory when others were cancelling purchase orders,” said Paul Eliades - Owner of Fred Chall Marine in Freeport, New York. “Not only did their efforts pay off and make them look like rock stars, but their dedication has resulted in them becoming an extension of our business and we thank them for that partnership. “

To learn more about Land ‘N’ Sea, visit https://www.landnsea.com/ .

About Land ‘N’ Sea

Land ’N’ Sea Distributing, Inc. is a full service, wholesale only distributor, serving the marine, RV and PWC industries for over 40 years. With over 90,000 different parts and accessories available from eighteen warehouses, Land ’N’ Sea prides itself in fast efficient delivery throughout the US and Canada. In a cooperative effort with Mercury Marine's Latin America and Caribbean division, Land 'N' Sea serves over 60 additional countries worldwide. For many years, Land ’N’ Sea has been recognized as the industry leader with the most innovative marketing and dealer support programs.