KOHO levels up their cash back incentive for Canadian gamers with Game On

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Fintech, KOHO , has launched a new cash back offer for gamers in Canada aptly termed Game On . Using the referral code “KOHOGAMER” new users can sign up for a free account and earn 5% cash back on gaming purchases with Xbox, Playstation, Twitch, Steam and Nintendo as well as 1% cash back on eating & drinking.



Research run by the Fintech company found significant changes to Canadian gaming behaviours over the last year. Their findings report that 43.6% of surveyed gamers say the time they spend playing video games increased during the pandemic, with 22.5% of those surveyed reporting an increase in spending on gaming related purchases. The overwhelming majority of survey respondents also noted that they do not currently receive additional cash back incentives for gaming and related purchases. By offering gamers a competitive cash back incentive, KOHO is proving once again that they are a company on a mission to make the financial system transparent and intuitive, iterating on product features to directly align with the interests of their users.

Gamers are one of KOHO’s most engaged user base. According to KOHO’s Chief Marketing Officer Alexandru Otrezov, “They have a strong affinity with KOHO. We wanted to evolve our product to bring these users more value. The current market doesn’t prioritize rewarding gamers, even though 61% of the country plays video games. From our research, we learned that 78% aren’t earning additional cash back on their gaming related purchases. Gaming is a multi-billion dollar industry, with no signs of slowing down. We want to develop a card for gamers that gives them meaningful perks on the categories that really matter to them.

KOHO has launched Game On ahead of some highly anticipated game releases and the holiday season.

KOHO’s research was developed via a Google survey in October 2021.

About KOHO

KOHO is a Fintech company on a mission to make financial products that are transparent and intuitive. KOHO offers a full-service spending and savings account with no hidden fees that gives cash back on every purchase, and an integrated app that helps users spend smart and save more. KOHO is a Fintech company, not a bank. KOHO partners with a variety of federally regulated financial institutions to deliver our products.

