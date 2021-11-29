European MNO Directory 2022

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe MNO Directory 2021-2022" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest Europe MNO Directory features over 170+ operators from over 52 countries and will help telecom service providers interested in doing business with mobile network operators throughout Europe.

The product is known among industry stalwarts as the most trusted resource for gaining backdoor access to decision-makers holding influential positions within operator businesses.

The 2021 special edition offers a new design and almost 3 times the number of management contacts as compared to the older edition. Over the past 14 years, these Directories have paved the way for telecom vendor businesses to connect with mobile operators/service providers and enabled thousands of business connections and collaborations to flourish.

Europe MNO Directory is carved out as a niche product that specifically helps 'service providers to mobile operators' obtain and gain new business.

Featuring important operator business info to contacts of key executives holding influential roles, the Directory offers the following information for any mobile operator business across Europe:

Operator Details - Registered Name, Brand, Region, Market Share (%), Ownership, Group Information

Business Details - Network portfolio, Subscribers/ Growth Trend, Network Penetration, Technologies offered, Contact Details.

Online presence - website/ URL

CXO/ Management/ Decision-Makers/Influencer contacts

What's special about the 2021-2022 edition:

Whole Europe covered: 172+ Operators from over 53 countries

100% Anti-Spam US Law, European GDPR compliant

1600+ CXO/ Management/ Decision-making contacts: Up to 300% more contacts than previous edition

Available in PDF & Excel: New user friendly PDF & campaign friendly XLS design

First time with detailed Executive Summary & Questions Answered: Giving a clear and precise understanding of the European telecom market to corporates.

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n8tmj7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.