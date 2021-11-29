The Global Food Emulsifiers Market is expected to grow by $ 915.23 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 5.07% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Emulsifiers Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05144611/?utm_source=GNW

07% during the forecast period. Our report on the food emulsifiers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand from bakery and confectionery industries, multifunctionality of food emulsifiers, and rising health concerns and demands for low-fat foods. In addition, the growing demand from bakery and confectionery industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The food emulsifiers market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The food emulsifiers market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Bakery and confectionery

• Convenience foods

• Dairy products

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the new product development as one of the prime reasons driving the food emulsifiers market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in strategic alliances and growing demand for emulsifiers from emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on food emulsifiers market covers the following areas:

• Food emulsifiers market sizing

• Food emulsifiers market forecast

• Food emulsifiers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading food emulsifiers market vendors that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., Solvay SA, and The Lubrizol Corp. Also, the food emulsifiers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

