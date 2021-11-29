Europe $62.7 Million Wood Activated Carbon Markets to 2028: Growing Demand for Water Treatment Processes & Increased Air Purification Demand

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Wood Activated Carbon Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Powdered, Granular), by Application (Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Healthcare), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe wood activated carbon market size is expected to reach USD 62.7 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.1%

Growing concerns regarding water quality are expected to drive the market. With the alarming rate of adverse effects of contaminated water on human health, there is a proportionate increase in demand for wastewater treatment technologies in Europe.



Almost 70.0% of the wastewater generated goes for treatment in Europe. In Russian Federation, the volume of wastewater treatment is about 14 cubic kilometers annually. The retreated water is predominantly used for agricultural irrigation and environmental applications.

Moreover, increasing water scarcity due to increased urbanization and population explosion are creating the demand for wood activated carbon in wastewater applications.



Major industry participants are investing in research and development. Due to fierce industry rivalry, there has been an increased effort by companies to achieve high product differentiation. Government and companies are taking efforts to encourage the use of activated carbon within key end-use industries. All these factors are expected to benefit the market over the forecast period.



Europe Wood Activated Carbon Market Report Highlights

The powdered segment dominated the market due to its high adsorption capacity and ability to fulfill broad treatment objectives and remove a range of particulates

The water and air filtration application segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to its ability to absorb toxins, viruses, bacteria, fungus, drugs, and chemicals found in water and air

In France, the market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of major cosmetic manufacturers in the country. France is a prominent manufacturer as well as an exporter of cosmetic products

Europe Wood Activated Carbon Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Market Driver Analysis

Growing Demand for Water Treatment Processes

Increased Air Purification Demand

Market Restraint Impact Analysis

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Market Opportunity Analysis

Market Challenge Analysis

Market Lineage Outlook

Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Raw Materials Trends

Manufacturing/Technology Trends

Sales Channel Analysis

Price Trade Analysis, 2017 to 2028

Factor Influencing Prices

Trade Balance Assessment, Hs Code - 4402

Top Importers, Key Country Analysis (Volume & Value)

Top Exporters, Key Country Analysis (Volume & Value)

Regulatory Framework

Handling & Storage

Safety

Environment Hazard Assessment

Reach Regulation

Classification & Labelling

Transport

COVID-19 Impact



Europe Wood Activated Carbon Market - Business Environment Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Carbon Activated Corporation

Chemviron

Donau Carbon Gmbh

Eurocarb Products Limited

Gryfskand Sp. Z O.O.

Induceramic

Ingevity

Jacobi Carbons Group

Kuraray Europe Gmbh

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a01wn9