Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 22 0215 - RIKV 22 0420

|Series
|RIKV 22 0215
|RIKV 22 0420
|Settlement Date
|12/01/2021
|12/01/2021
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|6,750
|6,605
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|99.517
|/
|2.299
|99.030
|/
|2.519
|Total Number of Bids Received
|25
|11
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|23,150
|12,005
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|12
|7
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|12
|7
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.517
|/
|2.299
|99.030
|/
|2.519
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.571
|/
|2.041
|99.114
|/
|2.299
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|99.517
|/
|2.299
|99.030
|/
|2.519
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|99.537
|/
|2.203
|99.068
|/
|2.419
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.571
|/
|2.041
|99.114
|/
|2.299
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.475
|/
|2.500
|98.969
|/
|2.679
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.510
|/
|2.332
|99.030
|/
|2.519
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|3.43
|1.82
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND