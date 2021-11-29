Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 22 0215 - RIKV 22 0420

Series RIKV 22 0215RIKV 22 0420
Settlement Date 12/01/202112/01/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 6,7506,605
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.517/2.29999.030/2.519
Total Number of Bids Received 2511
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 23,15012,005
Total Number of Successful Bids 127
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 127
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 99.517/2.29999.030/2.519
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.571/2.04199.114/2.299
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 99.517/2.29999.030/2.519
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.537/2.20399.068/2.419
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.571/2.04199.114/2.299
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.475/2.50098.969/2.679
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.510/2.33299.030/2.519
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 3.431.82