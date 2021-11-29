Railway Cybersecurity Global Market Report (2021 to 2030): Upsurge in Adoption of Automation and IoT Technologies

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Railway Cybersecurity Market by Offering, Type and Security Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Railway cybersecurity is a set of processes, technologies, and practices directed to protect the railway systems, railway networks, and railway data against attacks, damage, and unauthorized access. Under the scope of the research study, railway cybersecurity related solutions as well as services have been considered.

Increased adoption of automation and IoT technologies in the railway infrastructure and system front is a crucial factor that is projected to spur the demand for railway cybersecurity during the forecast period. However, standardization of the railway system and infrastructure development of the railways in developing nations are projected to hinder the growth of the market.



The global railway cybersecurity market is segmented on the basis of offering, type, security type, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into infrastructural and on-board. On the basis of offering, it is categorized into solutions and services. By security type, it is fragmented into application security, network security, data protection, end point security, and system administration.

Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, and suggests the future growth opportunities by analyzing government regulations & policies, thereby increasing the consumer acceptance of railway cybersecurity.



The key players analyzed in the global railway cybersecurity market include:

Alstom

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machine Corporation (IBM)

Nokia Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Siemens AG

Thales Group

Webtec Corporation

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study presents an analytical depiction of the global railway cybersecurity market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall railway cybersecurity market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global railway cybersecurity market with detailed impact analysis.

The current railway cybersecurity market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Offering

Solutions

Services

By Type

Infrastructural

On board

By Security Type

Application Security

Network Security

Data Protection

End Point Security

System Administration

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Spain

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growth in demand for passenger and freight capacity

3.5.1.2. Increase in number of railway projects across the globe

3.5.1.3. Rising number of cyber attacks

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High installation cost

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Entering into strategic partnership with rail operators and service providers

3.5.3.2. Improvement in railway infrastructure in developing countries

3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6.1. Evolution of outbreaks

3.6.2. Macro-economic impact analysis

3.6.3. Micro-economic impact analysis

3.6.4. Impact on industry analysis



CHAPTER 4: RAILWAY CYBERSECURITY MARKET, BY OFFERING

4.1. Overview

4.2. Solution

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Services

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: RAILWAY CYBERSECURITY MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Infrastructural

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. On-board

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: RAILWAY CYBERSECURITY MARKET, BY SECURITY TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Application Security

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Network Security

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Data Protection

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. End Point Security

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

6.6. System Administration

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: RAILWAY CYBERSECURITY MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES





