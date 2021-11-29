The Global Digital Pathology Market is expected to grow by $ 617.60 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.02% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Pathology Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05082057/?utm_source=GNW

02% during the forecast period. Our report on the digital pathology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of IoT infrastructure among laboratories and increasing demand for high productivity and reduced turnaround time among end-users. In addition, the growing adoption of IoT infrastructure among laboratories is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The digital pathology market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The digital pathology market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Digital slide scanner

• Software



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the significant adoption of digital pathology in education and trainingas one of the prime reasons driving the digital pathology market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on digital pathology market covers the following areas:

• Digital pathology market sizing

• Digital pathology market forecast

• Digital pathology market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital pathology market vendors that include 3DHISTECH Ltd., Co-Diagnostics Inc., Corista, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Koninklijke Philips NV, Olympus Corp., and Sectra AB. Also, the digital pathology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

