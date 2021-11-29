Global Vegan Cheese Industry Analysis 2021-2026 - Trends & Forecasts for Soy, Almond, Coconut, Cashew, and Other Sources

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vegan Cheese Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vegan cheese market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is projected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.



A significant rise in the adoption of gluten-free and plant-based diets, along with the growing popularity of ready-to-eat (RTE) packaged vegan food and beverages, represents one of the key factors stimulating the market growth.

Apart from this, major players are introducing vegan cheese in varying bases, textures, flavors and forms like shredded, cream, block, sliced, soft, parmesan-style and dips. For instance, Boursin (Bel Brands USA) introduced dairy-free garlic and herbs cheese spread on Amazon Fresh in October 2020. Moreover, these players are introducing minimally processed product variants with high amounts of fiber, healthy fats and vital micronutrients. They are also forming partnerships with fast food service joints to serve products like pizza, cream cheese and cheesecake made using vegan cheese.

Other factors, including the increasing number of individuals with lactose intolerance and the rising access to dairy-free products, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global vegan cheese market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, product type, source, distribution channel and application.



Breakup by Product Type

Mozzarella

Cheddar

Parmesan

Ricotta

Cream

Others

Breakup by Source

Soy

Almond

Coconut

Cashew

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Application

Household

Food Processing

Foodservice

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the vegan food manufacturers being:

Daiya Foods Inc.

Dr-Cow Tree Nut Cheese

Galaxy Nutritional Foods Inc. (Greenspace Brands Inc.)

Good Planet Foods LLC

Kite Hill

Miyoko's Creamery

Parmela Creamery

Tofutti Brands Inc.

Tyne Chease Limited

Violife Foods

Vtopian Artisan Cheeses

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How has the global vegan cheese market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global vegan cheese market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global vegan cheese market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8h46p