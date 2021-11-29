Data From Sleep Junkie Reveals Mattress Buyers Can Save Hundreds On Cyber Monday

Sheridan, WY, USA , Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleep Junkie is one of the leading mattress review websites that has reviewed dozens of the most popular mattresses over the years. While understanding the design, materials, and technology is important when shopping for a mattress, another crucial component is price. To help readers get a quality mattress while saving money, Sleep Junkie has analyzed different deals and data to highlight the best Cyber Monday Mattress sales of 2021. With these promotions, customers can save hundreds on the sleep they’ve always dreamed of.

While Black Friday offered many great deals, Cyber Monday is very likely a shopper’s last chance to get the best savings of the year on the mattress they need to sleep deeper, faster. Sleep Junkie’s editors also found that the sales brands offered this year are even more generous than in previous years, and with materials costs increasing, the experts at Sleep Junkie believe that customers might end up having to spend more in 2022 if they miss the current Cyber Monday sales.

“We did the math across just about every Cyber Monday mattress deal being offered and are confident that these are among the lowest prices customers will find for the rest of the year and even into 2022. These represent significant savings so if you’re even remotely interested in upgrading your mattress, do it now before the deals end. The top featured brands offer free shipping, free returns, 100-night sleep trials, and long warranties (10 to 20 years). This ensures you save money and can rest easy with your investment,” said Dorothy Chambers of Sleep Junkie.

