Growth Opportunities for Flow Battery Technologies in Grid-scale Energy Storage 2021: Auxiliary System Integration for Enhanced Battery Performance and Minimal Maintenance

The flow battery energy storage solution comprises 2 electrolytes, which differs from the traditional battery design, where energy is stored as the electrode material. These electrocytes' electrochemical nature drives the ion transfer and enables the storage and discharge of energy.

A flow battery can be used as a fuel cell and rechargeable battery. The fundamental working concept is to extract spent fuel and pump fresh electrolytes. Flow battery has technical advantages over typical batteries, including virtually unlimited life cycles, multiple deep discharges, and separate liquid tanks providing superior safety compared with traditional batteries.

Flow batteries are categorized as redox flow battery (uses the same material in different chemical forms in both electrolytes); hybrid redox flow battery (uses 2 materials in the form of electrolytes); and membrane-less redox flow battery (eliminates the use of membranes, but uses the fluid dynamics of laminar flow to keep the electrolytes separate while allowing ions to pass through). This study largely centers around grid-scale redox flow battery technologies.

Flow battery technologies are relatively mature, with Vanadium flow batteries and zinc-based flow batteries forming the largest share of deployable batteries. However, their high upfront costs, low energy density, and electrolyte maintenance requirements remain critical challenges to widespread deployment.

R&D efforts aiming to reduce the cost and improve the performance of flow batteries signal fresh opportunities. Researchers also focus on developing membrane-free battery chemistry with potentially higher durability and lower cost.

Flow battery technologies are well-suited to enable utilities, micro-grids, and industries to adopt renewable energy integrated with energy storage solutions for a net zero-carbon footprint.

Growth opportunities in flow battery technologies for grid-scale energy storage encompass:

Identification of novel electrolyte solutions and battery materials for cost-effective and energy-efficient flow batteries

Auxiliary system integration to enhance battery performance and ensure minimal maintenance

Strategic collaborations with research Institutes and organizations to fast-track lab-to-commercialization potential

Key Topics Covered:

Technology Snapshot

Flow Battery Technologies are Ideal for High-Power Stationary Applications with Low-Maintenance Requirements

Flow Battery Technologies Categories - Redox, Hybrid, and Membrane-free Technologies

Flow Battery Technologies Cost Analysis Compared with Traditional Energy Storage Technologies

Cost-effectiveness and Raw Material Availability Among the Biggest Hurdles to Widespread Deployment of Grid-scale Flow Batteries

Growth Drivers for the Widespread Adoption of Grid-scale Redox Flow Batteries

Growth Restraints for the Widespread Adoption of Grid-scale Redox Flow Batteries

Flow Battery Technology Landscape: Key Innovations

Technology Enablers for Cost-effective, Reliable Redox Flow Batteries in Grid-scale Energy Storage Applications

All-Iron Redox Flow Battery with the Potential for Practical Applicability

Cost-effective and Eco-friendly All-Iron Redox Flow Battery

All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Enabling Renewable Grid Integration

All-Iron Flow Battery with Patented Electrode Design for Superior Performance

Metal-free Redox Flow Battery as a Clean and Sustainable Energy Storage Solution

Low-cost, Long-duration Membrane-less Redox Flow Battery

Regulatory Landscape and IP Analysis

United States Leads in Grid-scale Flow Battery Technology R&D Activity

Growth Opportunity Universe

Identification of Novel Electrolyte Solutions and Battery Materials

Auxiliary System Integration for Enhanced Battery Performance and Minimal Maintenance

Strategic Collaborations with Research Institutes and Organizations

Key Industry Influencers



