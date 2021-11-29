Radisson Collection further expands in Italy with the opening of fourth hotel in the heart of Venice



Set in an exceptional Venetian jewel of architecture by the Cannaregio canal, Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Nani Venice opens its doors in the historic heart of the city.

Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Nani Venice is situated close to the Venetian Ghetto in the northern part of the city. The hotel’s 52 beautifully designed rooms, offering views of the Cannaregio Canal, city streets or the quiet courtyard, create a sense of serenity through a refined color palette and soft fabrics. The interior decoration preserves the stuccos and frescoes attributed to the Italian sculptor Alessandro Vittoria, who also remodeled the palazzo in the 1680s.





Built in the 16th century, the hotel was the residence of the Nani family, an ancient Venetian family engaged in the political, social and cultural life of the city’s rich past. A 22-month extensive renovation project led by architects Studio Marco Piva and approved by the Fine Arts Heritage Committee, has transformed Palazzo Nani into a five-star Radisson Collection Hotel, renowned for offering exceptional service and guest experiences. The restoration work aimed to preserve the original decorative and architectural elements of the building’s façade and interiors. Special attention was paid to the restoration of historical ornaments, stuccos and paintings on the walls and ceilings. During the excavation works, some Roman flooring was found and registered by the Fine Arts and Heritage Protection Authorities.





“We’re thrilled to establish our presence in this iconic city with our premium lifestyle brand Radisson Collection, which includes emblematic properties in unique locations with exceptional style and service. Following the successful opening of Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Touring Club Milan in August, we now have four Radisson Collection hotels in operation in Italy and continue to expand in the country.” states Chema Basterrechea, President EMEA at Radisson Hotel Group.

The hotel’s facilities include a private meeting room and space which can host up to 80 people, and the Zoja Wine Bar & Terrace, named after the noble family that also once resided in the Palazzo, which offers traditional Venetian food, wine and cocktails in a cosmopolitan atmosphere. The serene garden on the north side of the hotel overlooks the Cannaregio Canal, creating a visual garden-water connection.





Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Nani Venice lies in the Cannaregio district, known for the historic Jewish Ghetto and the many local bars and restaurants offering a truly Venetian experience. The Vaporetto stop just outside the hotel provides easy access to the rest of the city with its sights, and connects the hotel to the train station, airport and the popular islands of Murano and Burano. Venice is the second-most visited Italian city after Rome with the highest number of international tourists thanks to its world-famous artistic heritage, unique urban architecture and its UNESCO World Heritage Site status. Venice also hosts art and architecture biennales, the internationally renowned film festival and other cultural exhibitions throughout the year.





With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Nani Venice is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

***

***

