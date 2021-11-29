Wisely Reveals New Ways for Restaurants to Leverage Data to Grow Their Business and Deliver an Exceptional Guest Experience

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wisely , a leading customer intelligence and engagement platform for restaurants, announced today several new features that will be showcased during its Customer Intelligence Summit, powered by Olo , on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.



On the heels of the recently announced acquisition of Wisely by Olo, Noah Glass, Founder and CEO of Olo, and Mike Vichich, VP and GM of Customer Engagement products at Olo, together will reveal the latest Wisely product features, built to enable restaurants to leverage data to grow their business and deepen relationships with guests.

Mr. Vichich will then host a panel discussion with Tana Davila, Chief Marketing Officer at P.F. Chang’s, and Matt Eisenacher, SVP Brand Strategy and Innovation at First Watch, about maximizing customer lifetime value with customer intelligence.

The 60-minute virtual release event will introduce a variety of new ways to personalize guest communications, deliver a meaningful dining experience, and keep team members informed. The following features will be available, currently within the Wisely platform, for immediate use starting December 1:

Email Builder: Set up automated marketing emails in minutes

Set up automated marketing emails in minutes Supercharged Segmentation: Segment guests with new Smart Properties such as predicted CLV and churn risk

Segment guests with new Smart Properties such as predicted CLV and churn risk Expanded Library of Webhooks: Take action after a guest submits a survey to show appreciation for feedback

Take action after a guest submits a survey to show appreciation for feedback Add a Gift: Allow others to easily share a gift with guests (e.g. bottle of wine) during their dining experience

Allow others to easily share a gift with guests (e.g. bottle of wine) during their dining experience Flexible Booking Policies: Curb no-shows and last-minute cancellations by configuring select reservations as subject to cancellation fees, with the flexibility to waive fees

Curb no-shows and last-minute cancellations by configuring select reservations as subject to cancellation fees, with the flexibility to waive fees Shift Notes: Streamline communication between team members so the nuances of each shift are passed along

“Being a customer-centric brand means having a firm command of your customer data,” said Mr. Vichich. “Our new features make it easier than ever for restaurant brands to collect, analyze, and act on their data—and, ultimately, provide an exceptional guest experience.”

“Together with Olo’s on-demand commerce platform, we’re proud to give restaurants the tools they need to maximize customer lifetime value and accelerate their digital transformation,” said Mr. Glass. “We look forward to sharing our newest innovations and celebrating the unification of our two companies.”

To register for the Customer Intelligence Summit, visit https://www.getwisely.com/summit .

About Wisely

Wisely is a leading customer intelligence platform for restaurants and was ranked No. 300 on the 2021 Inc 5000 list. Wisely enables brands like Chuy’s, First Watch, Fat Brands Inc. QSR Division, P.F. Chang’s, and hundreds more to personalize the guest experience to maximize customer lifetime value and build a profitable future with data. Wisely’s best-in-class software solutions include the first-ever CDP purpose-built for restaurants, an all-in-one CRM with Marketing Automation, Waitlist, Reservations, Table & Order Management, and Guest Sentiment. Say goodbye to transactions and hello to customers with Wisely. Visit getwisely.com .

About Olo

Olo is a leading on-demand commerce platform powering the restaurant industry’s digital transformation. Millions of orders per day run on Olo’s enterprise SaaS engine, enabling brands to maximize the convergence of digital and brick-and-mortar operations. The Olo platform provides the infrastructure to capture demand and manage consumer orders from every channel. With integrations to over 100 technology partners, Olo customers can build digital experiences with the largest and most flexible restaurant commerce ecosystem on the market. Over 500 restaurant brands use Olo to grow digital sales, maximize profitability, and preserve direct consumer relationships. Learn more at olo.com .

Contact

