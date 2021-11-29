Bitfarms to Present at B. Riley Securities Crypto Conference on December 8th 

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF // TSXV: BITF), a global Bitcoin self-mining company, announced it will present in-person at the B. Riley Securities Crypto Conference on Wednesday, December 8th. The conference will be held at the Kimpton Hotel Eventi. President Geoffrey Morphy and Chief Financial Officer Jeff Lucas will be in attendance.

Event: B. Riley Securities Crypto Conference Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings Replay: To be made available following the event and access posted to the investor relations section of bitfarms.com

Management will also be available for institutional investor meetings in New York City on December 7, 2021. Please contact LHA Investor Relations at bitfarms@lhai.com with interest.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global Bitcoin self-mining company, running vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver high operational performance and uptime. Having demonstrated rapid growth and stellar operations, Bitfarms became the first Bitcoin mining company to complete its long form prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission and started trading on the TSX-V in July 2019. On February 24, 2021, Bitfarms was honoured to be announced as a Rising Star by the TSX-V. On June 21, 2021, Bitfarms started trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Bitfarms has a diversified production platform with five industrial scale facilities located in Québec. Each Canadian facility is over 99% powered with environmentally friendly hydropower and secured with long-term power contracts. Bitfarms is currently the only publicly traded pure-play Bitcoin mining company audited by a Big Four audit firm.

