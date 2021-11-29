Adicet Bio to Host Webcast Presentation of ADI-001 Interim Clinical Data in B Cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

ADI-001 is the first ever allogeneic, off-the-shelf, gamma delta CAR T cell therapy to report clinical data



Event to be webcast on December 6, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EST

MENLO PARK, Calif. and BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing first-in-class allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced that the Company will host a webcast presentation on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 8:30 AM EST to discuss interim data from its dose escalation Phase 1 study evaluating the safety and tolerability of ADI-001, Adicet’s investigational first-in-class allogeneic gamma delta CAR T cell therapy targeting CD20 for the potential treatment of B Cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

The event will feature Sattva S. Neelapu, M.D., Professor in the Department of Lymphoma-Myeloma at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, alongside members of the Adicet management team.

Conference Call and Webcast Event

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “Presentations & Events” in the investors section of the Company’s website at www.adicetbio.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company's website beginning approximately two hours after the event.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like targeting moieties to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.adicetbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" of Adicet within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to business and operations of Adicet including, but not limited to, the interim clinical data resulting from studies with ADI-001, including future plans or expectations, as well as the expected potential therapeutic effects, safety profile, expectations regarding the initiation, design, implementation, timing, and success of future clinical studies of ADI-001 and expectations regarding its other CAR gamma delta T cell therapy development activities.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the effect of COVID-19 on our business and financial results, including with respect to disruptions to our clinical trials, business operations, and ability to raise additional capital; Adicet's ability to execute on its strategy; that positive results from a clinical study may not necessarily be predictive of the results of future or ongoing clinical studies; that future clinical studies may fail to demonstrate adequate safety and efficacy of our product candidates, which would prevent, delay, or limit the scope of regulatory approval and commercialization; that regulatory approval processes of the FDA and comparable foreign regulatory authorities are lengthy, time–consuming, and inherently unpredictable; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; and the company's estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, and capital requirements. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Adicet's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Adicet's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Adicet's other filings with the SEC. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Adicet undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

