Iveda Launches Next-Gen 4G Body Camera with AI Capabilities

MESA, Ariz, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iveda (OTCQB: IVDA), the worldwide provider of IvedaAI™ intelligent video search technology, Sentir® video surveillance products, IvedaPinpoint™ and IvedaHome™ IoT (Internet of Things) platforms with smart devices, today announced the launch of the next-generation of VEMO, an AI body camera. VEMO is integrated with IvedaAI intelligent video search technology, featuring face recognition, license plate recognition, object search and other AI functions.



Iveda has executed a reseller agreement with Clearview Asset Protection which specializes in selling to law enforcement and the military.

“We’re excited to partner with Iveda,” said Lance Thomas, founder and president of ClearView Asset Protection. “For such an advanced technology, VEMO is easy to set up and user friendly. It’s effortless to integrate with the solutions we provide our domestic and international customers.”

Using 4G, VEMO streams live video to headquarters and doubles as a walkie talkie with push-to-talk feature (PTT). PTT allows communication from the bodycam to headquarters or to other VEMO devices in the same group. VEMO is WiFi enabled which is ideal for city-wide deployments. This saves the city cellular data cost where WiFi infrastructure exists. VEMO will be 5G ready when the network is widely available.

The new VEMO has received endorsements from public safety organizations.

“Iveda’s technology has practical applications beneficial in our initial and continuing professional education for criminal justice practitioners, first responders, public safety professionals and the general public,” commented Scott Henry, director of Mansfield University Public Safety Training.

Iveda recently joined The Emergency Response Training and Certification Association (ERTCA) to develop new standardized applications for the public safety industry, along with more than twenty other ERTCA member organizations.

Eric Porterfield, CEO of ERTCA said “Iveda’s body camera with real-time AI video search capabilities is like having another set of eyes in the field.”

VEMO’s integration with IvedaAI makes it unique because VEMO can stream directly into the IvedaAI platform for real-time video analytics to search for faces, objects or license plates in real time.

VEMO has many practical applications beyond law enforcement. For instance, it may be used for remote site surveys, medical, health and safety applications. It may also be used as in-vehicle surveillance for taxi and rideshare services.

“Our partnership with Clearview and their affiliation with law enforcement associations give us a new sales channel for VEMO and IvedaAI,” said David Ly, CEO of Iveda. “We’ve been collaborating on many lucrative projects and we plan to share more in future announcements.”

According to Mordor Intelligence, a market intelligence firm, the wearable and body-worn camera market was valued at USD 1.62 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 425 billion by 2026 during the forecast period (2021 - 2026).

