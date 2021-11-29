IP Camera Market Size & Share | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2026: Graphical Research

Pune, India, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global IP camera market size is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period aided by concerted efforts to deter would-be criminals and resolve disputes. Deployment of video cameras has become pronounced for remote monitoring, video analytics and easy installation. Suppliers are exploring opportunities in scalability and flexibility and image quality.

PTZ cameras become sought-after in Europe

Advanced economies have shown profound interest in PTZ cameras across the U.K., France, Germany, Russia and Spain amidst the downsides of fixed cameras. It is worth noting that PTZ cameras have the innate ability to monitor critical areas effectively, encouraging commercial sectors to invest in the technology. Europe IP camera market size could exceed USD 4.5 billion by 2026, largely due to the demand from residential and commercial applications.

Industrial sector exhibits strong demand in the U.K.

Major companies are expected to target industrial sector as the demand for sophisticated surveillance systems has become noticeable, especially in mining and oil & gas industries. Notably, infrared cameras have gained prominence to spot overheating of mining equipment, including switchboards, power cable junction points, or detecting objects or personnel. Along with the U.K., other European countries, such as France, Italy and Germany are also slated to invest in state-of-the-art IP camera systems.

Infrared cameras to boost North America industry outlook

The U.S. and Canada are poised to provide lucrative opportunities for infrared camera suppliers following the need for increased security. Prominently, security challenges stemming from intrusion are likely to expedite the demand for the technology. Trading Economics projected military expenditure in Canada to reach approximately USD 21.7 billion by 2021. North America IP camera market share is forecast to surpass USD 8 billion by 2026.

Decentralized systems to gain ground in the U.S.

Lately, the U.S. has become one of the major markets for decentralized IP camera systems to store video data and configuration information on a local server. Given the demand for reliability and flexibility to function in a multi-server environment, end-users are likely to seek a network video recorder to monitor remote locations. U.S. is likely to account for a considerable share of global industry by 2026 on the back of strong demand from end-use sectors, including BFSI and retail.

BFSI sector in North America boosts investments in surveillance solutions

Escalating cases of robbery and theft across banks and financial institutions in the U.S. have spurred the demand for state-of-the-art IP camera solutions. Needless to say, IP cameras have gained ground as a versatile security solution for real-time monitoring. AI-powered IP cameras are likely to be the next big thing with the growing prevalence of video surveillance systems. It could help reduce false alarms and the burden on branch staff, boosting staff management, and work ambiance.

Asia Pacific becomes a happy hunting ground for centralized IP camera systems

Emerging economies have exhibited immense traction for centralized technology amidst surging demand for advanced safety and security. Besides, the implementation of IoT technology has become pivotal to integrate cameras with other IP-based systems, including HVAC, access control, intercoms and speakers. In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific IP camera market size could go past USD 6 billion by 2026, partly due to the demand for reliable and cost-effective systems.

The growing value proposition of fixed cameras in China

The trend for fixed IP cameras has accelerated in developing countries, such as China and India following the demand from the healthcare industry. The need for high-quality surveillance solutions has furthered the penetration of the camera systems. Moreover, commercial sectors, including hypermarkets and malls are likely to seek fixed camera technology across the region.

Retail sector to exhibit strong growth in Asia Pacific

Considering that retail sector is vulnerable to more criminal activities, IP surveillance solutions have become trendier across emerging economies. Surveillance systems are being introduced with the provision of integrating them with a mobile app, thereby fostering the trend for remote monitoring. Moreover, IP cameras have been pivotal in determining the hours of a maximum influx of customers, helping better manage staff and stock. Asia Pacific IP camera system market share from retail sector will witness a considerable growth rate by 2026.

Coping the COVID-19 challenge

IP camera manufacturers in North America and Europe were majorly hit by the onslaught of coronavirus on the heels of supply chain disruptions. Meanwhile, the resumption of manufacturing operations has augured well for the business outlook. Furthermore, AI-fueled video analytics integrated with IP cameras are likely to be sought for body temperature checking and queue management.

As commercial sectors look to ensure compliance amidst new COVID-related safety measures, IP cameras with smart security analytics could be in high demand. Furthermore, military & defense sector has become a prominent end-user, encouraging IP camera manufacturers to up their production. Soaring demand for an investigation, remote surveillance and critical infrastructure could play a vital role in shaping the future of market.

