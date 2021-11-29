United States Pharmaceutical Isolators Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2017-2020 & 2021-2028 by Type (Open Isolator, Close Isolator), & Pressure (Positive Pressure, Negative Pressure)

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Pharmaceutical Isolators Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. pharmaceutical isolators market size is expected to reach USD 205.2 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2028

The rapid growth of the pharmaceutical industry in the U.S. and advancements in technologies used in the industry are anticipated to have a positive impact on market growth.



The growth of the industry in the U.S. is primarily driven by continuous progress in the field of medicines and bioscience. The rising demand for aseptically processed parenteral medicines, along with increased investments in the industry, is anticipated to drive the market in the U.S.



Pharmaceutical isolators are seeing fast-paced technological advancements in aseptic processing in terms of incorporation of robotics and automation solutions and industry 4.0. By integrating robotics within gloveless pharmaceutical isolators, the risk of microbe contamination, as well as particle contamination caused by human intervention is reduced.



The industry is moving toward energy efficiency and sustainability. Pharmaceutical isolators offer higher energy efficiency as compared to the Restricted Access Barrier System (RABS). Energy saving in pharmaceutical isolators can be up to 65% as compared to 30% offered by RABS which is likely to positively improve their demand.



U.S. Pharmaceutical Isolators Market Report Highlights

The closed isolators segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2028 owing to the ability to operate without personnel access to the critical zone, making them suitable for application in the preparation of toxic materials

The positive pressure segment accounted for 53.9% of the overall revenue share in 2020, owing to its demand in sterile processes when the process is of particular significance and keeping any contaminants out of the isolator is a priority

Companies are collaborating with educational institutions along with their in-house R&D facilities for developing processes and technologies that offer a sustainable advantage in the future

In February 2021, Comecer S.p.A partnered with Illuminate Manufacturing Intelligence, to integrate Illuminate, a pharmaceutical production solution based on industry 4.0, to get real-time updates of their manufacturing equipment

