The Global Kosher Foods Market is expected to grow by $ 13.73 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.48% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Kosher Foods Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941123/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the kosher foods market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in Jewish and Muslim population and online availability of kosher food products. In addition, rise in Jewish and Muslim population is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The kosher foods market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The kosher foods market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Kosher pareve

• Kosher meat

• Kosher dairy



By Distribution Channel

• Kosher pareve

• Kosher meat

• Kosher dairy



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America

• APAC



This study identifies the growth in consumption by other communitiesas one of the prime reasons driving the kosher foods market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on kosher foods market covers the following areas:

• Kosher foods market sizing

• Kosher foods market forecast

• Kosher foods market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading kosher foods market vendors that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Aron Streit Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Kayco Co., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever Group. Also, the kosher foods market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941123/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________