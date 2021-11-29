INTRUSION to Attend The Benchmark Company’s Discovery One on One Virtual Investor Conference this Thursday, December 2

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION (Nasdaq: INTZ), a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions including zero-days, announced today that it will attend The Benchmark Company’s Discovery One on One Virtual Investor Conference this coming Thursday, December 2, 2021.



Executive management, including Joe Head, CTO, Franklin Byrd, CFO, and Gary Davis, CMO, will be available for video meetings with investors during the day. Please contact your Benchmark representative or the Shelton Group if you would like to meet with the Company during the conference.

About INTRUSION, Inc.

INTRUSION, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) protects any-sized company by leveraging advanced threat intelligence with real-time artificial intelligence to kill cyberattacks as they occur – including zero-days. INTRUSION’s solution families include INTRUSION Shield, an advanced cyber-defense solution that kills cyberattacks in real-time using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced threat intelligence; INTRUSION TraceCop™ for identity discovery and disclosure; and INTRUSION Savant™ for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitations, statements about the performance of protections provided by our INTRUSION Shield product, as well as any other statements which reflect management’s expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks that our products and solutions do not perform as anticipated or do not meet with widespread market acceptance. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, risks that we have detailed in the Company’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.”

