North America, Europe and Oceania $5.72 Billion Building and Construction Fasteners (Metal, Plastic) Markets to 2028

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America, Europe and Oceania Building and Construction Fasteners Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material, by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America, Europe and Oceania building and construction fasteners market size is expected to reach USD 5.72 billion by 2028 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2028

The rise in the development of residential and commercial building structures across North America, Oceania, and European economies is expected to drive the demand for construction-grade fasteners.



The growing availability of building and construction fasteners through the retail chain and online platforms has supported the product penetration in the construction industry. Moreover, the wide demand for fasteners in modular construction techniques has created a broad scope for the building and construction fasteners.



The metal fasteners industry is dominated by the numerous small and medium-scale fastener manufacturing companies operating their businesses in major construction markets across the globe. The high mechanical strength offered by metal fasteners is expected to steadily boost their demand over the forecast period.



Prominent players in the building and construction fasteners market are investing in R&D for the development of high-strength fasteners with enhanced bonding mechanisms and resistance to chemicals. Moreover, product portfolio expansion and technology innovation are other factors considered for gaining market share.



North America, Europe And Oceania Building And Construction Fasteners Market Report Highlights

Metal fasteners are expected to witness the fastest growth from 2020 to 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.1%, owing to the products' high strength and enhanced bonding application

Residential applications for building and construction fasteners dominated the market with a revenue of USD 2.29 billion and is anticipated to ascend at a high growth rate of 5.4% in the projected time till 2028

Europe accounted for the largest market with a revenue share of 50.2% in 2020 among the three regions and is likely to ascend at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period

The U.S. accounted for the largest market with revenue of USD 1.37 billion in 2020 in North America on account of rising demand for residential construction, especially the single home units

Prominent players operating in North America and Europe are aiming to collaborate with construction companies to increase penetration and market reach in residential and commercial building segments

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope



Chapter 4. North America, Europe and Oceania Building and Construction Fasteners Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5. North America, Europe and Oceania Building and Construction Fasteners Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. North America, Europe and Oceania Building and Construction Fasteners Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

SPAX International GmbH & Co. KG

The Hilllman Group, Inc.

Midwest Fasteners, Inc.

OMG, INC.

The Rodon Group

U.S. Titanium Industry Inc.

Arconic

Acument Global Technologies, Inc.

Dokka Fasteners AS

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

SFS Group

Prime Source

Copper and Turner Ltd

National Nail

The Paneloc Corporation

Hilti Group

MW Industries, Inc.

Birmingham Fastener and Supply, Inc.

Elgin Fastener Group LLC

Decker Industries Corporation

Penn Engineering

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

EJOT

Fontana Finanziaria S.p.A.

Bossard Group

Ochiai Co., Ltd.

KOVA Fasteners Pvt. Ltd.

Wilhelm Bollhoff GmbH & Co. KG

Oread Fasteners

Asia Bolts Industries LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pdbcaq