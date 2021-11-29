Rekor One™ To Be Deployed in Stamford, Watertown and Middlebury, Connecticut

In six months, Company’s platform achieves adoption in 26 US cities

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ: REKR) ("Rekor" or the “Company”), a global AI technology company with a mission to build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, announced today that its Rekor One™ platform will be deployed in Stamford, Watertown and Middlebury, Connecticut. In the past six months, the Company’s technology has expanded into 26 cities in the United States.

Additional new cities include Chattanooga, Tennessee; Tampa, Florida; Columbus, Ohio; Salt Lake City; Las Vegas; and St. Louis. This significant growth highlights the Company’s growing business among new and current customers as part of the Company’s land-and-expand strategy.

“We are pleased to see this significant expansion into the state of Connecticut. Overall, having additional major cities adopt our technology gives a clear picture of just how much Rekor has grown since the end of June 2021,” noted Robert A. Berman, President and CEO, Rekor. “A large portion of the adoption by these cities has been new business. This growth, as well as the expansion that occurs when existing customers use additional applications available under the Rekor One™ platform, clearly demonstrates the strength of our technology and strategy, which bodes well for the Company as we approach the start of 2022.”

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a trusted global authority on intelligent infrastructure providing innovative solutions that drive the world to be safer, smarter, and more efficient. As a provider of comprehensive, continuous, and real-time roadway intelligence, Rekor leverages AI, machine learning and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure that is essential for smart mobility. With its disruptive technology the Company delivers integrated solutions, actionable insights, and predictions that increase roadway safety. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekor.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Rekor Systems, Inc., and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Important factors that could have such a result include a decline or weakness in general economic conditions, an outbreak of hostilities, the ongoing pandemic and responses thereto related to COVID-19, a decline or volatility in the securities markets or regulatory changes or other adverse developments with respect to the markets for the Company's products and services or an inability to obtain adequate financing. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.