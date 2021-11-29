The Global Food and Beverage Warehousing Market is expected to grow by $ 211.49 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.53% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food and Beverage Warehousing Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796728/?utm_source=GNW

53% during the forecast period. Our report on the food and beverage warehousing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for warehouse automation, demand from multiple sources, and increasing number of M and A activities. In addition, demand for warehouse automation is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The food and beverage warehousing market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The food and beverage warehousing market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Meat, fish, and seafood

• Dairy and frozen desserts

• Bakery, confectionery, and beverages

• Fruits and vegetables

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the business strategies adopted by vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the food and beverage warehousing market growth during the next few years. Also, innovations in warehouse management and developments in space-saver warehousing techniques will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on food and beverage warehousing market covers the following areas:

• Food and beverage warehousing market sizing

• Food and beverage warehousing market forecast

• Food and beverage warehousing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading food and beverage warehousing market vendors that include Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc., Americold Realty Trust, Burris Logistics, Conestoga Cold Storage, Congebec Logistics Inc., Iceland Foods Ltd., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Kloosterboer, and Oxford Logistics Group. Also, the food and beverage warehousing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796728/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________