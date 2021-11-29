United States Pet Market Trends and Opportunities 2021: Cat Opportunities Coming into the Spotlight

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Pet Market Trends and Opportunities: Cats" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the second-largest component of the U.S. pet industry by animal type, cats typically benefit from the same favourable trends driving growth in the pet industry overall, including the pandemic pet spending/adoption phenomenon and heightened health focus; the omnimarket strategizing of marketers, service providers, and retailers; and the growing role of the internet in e-commerce and as pet owner influencer.

This report examines growth and development opportunities across pet market products and services for cats, covering all four sectors of the U.S. pet industry - pet food, non-food pet supplies, the veterinary sector, and non-medical services.

Topics addressed include product and service innovation, industry investment, technology, retailing, and cat ownership and cat owner demographic trends.



Key Topics Covered:





Market Overview

Felines to the Fore

Cats as Family

Cats as Personal Health Care

Cat Opportunities Getting More Spotlight

Cats by the Numbers: Population Overview

This Report Vs. Other Analyst's Estimates

Cat Vs. Dog Ownership Rates

Number of Cat-Owning Households

Number of Pet Cats

Trends by Number of Cats Owned

Growth in Share of Cat Owners with Senior Cats

Overweight and Special Needs Cats

Cats by the Numbers: Dollar Spending

Cats at 29% of Pet Market Sales

Average Spending by Cat Household and Per Cat

Cat Owner Demographics

10-Year Growth Demographics for Owning Cats

Pet Food

An Underserved Community

New Pet Owners

E-Commerce, Omnichannel/Omnimarket

Science-Based and Veterinary Diets

Segmenting Natural

Fresh Pet Food

Small Rides in on Dtc Pet Food Wave

Wet Pet Food

Focus on Cat Treats

Natural, Sustainable, Animal Cruelty-Conscious, and Safe

Non-Food Pet Supplies

Market Reset: Pandemic Era Spending, Health, Home

Pandemic Drivers

Health

Pet Supplements

Pet Medications

DIY Pet Care

Home

Cat Litter and Litter Box Momentum

"Back to Normal"

Senior Cats

Tech Products Riding the Pandemic Wave

Subscription Boxes

Putting (And Keeping) the Spotlight on Cats

Veterinary Sector

Targeting Cat Owners

Competing in an Omnimarket Context

Targeting Millennials/Gen Z

Targeting New Pet Owners

Affordability and Vet Care Options

Top Customer Priority is Preventive Health Care, Not Cost

Non-Medical Pet Services

Cats an Underserviced Market Segment

Low Levels of Household Usage Rates

Opportunities

Pandemic Presents New Possibilities for Feline Advancement

Pet Insurance

Pet Sitting

Affluent Households

Membership/Subscription Programs

