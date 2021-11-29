United States Pet Market Trends and Opportunities 2021: Cat Opportunities Coming into the Spotlight

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Pet Market Trends and Opportunities: Cats" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As the second-largest component of the U.S. pet industry by animal type, cats typically benefit from the same favourable trends driving growth in the pet industry overall, including the pandemic pet spending/adoption phenomenon and heightened health focus; the omnimarket strategizing of marketers, service providers, and retailers; and the growing role of the internet in e-commerce and as pet owner influencer.
This report examines growth and development opportunities across pet market products and services for cats, covering all four sectors of the U.S. pet industry - pet food, non-food pet supplies, the veterinary sector, and non-medical services.
Topics addressed include product and service innovation, industry investment, technology, retailing, and cat ownership and cat owner demographic trends.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Overview
- Felines to the Fore
- Cats as Family
- Cats as Personal Health Care
- Cat Opportunities Getting More Spotlight
- Cats by the Numbers: Population Overview
- This Report Vs. Other Analyst's Estimates
- Cat Vs. Dog Ownership Rates
- Number of Cat-Owning Households
- Number of Pet Cats
- Trends by Number of Cats Owned
- Growth in Share of Cat Owners with Senior Cats
- Overweight and Special Needs Cats
- Cats by the Numbers: Dollar Spending
- Cats at 29% of Pet Market Sales
- Average Spending by Cat Household and Per Cat
- Cat Owner Demographics
- 10-Year Growth Demographics for Owning Cats
Pet Food
- An Underserved Community
- New Pet Owners
- E-Commerce, Omnichannel/Omnimarket
- Science-Based and Veterinary Diets
- Segmenting Natural
- Fresh Pet Food
- Small Rides in on Dtc Pet Food Wave
- Wet Pet Food
- Focus on Cat Treats
- Natural, Sustainable, Animal Cruelty-Conscious, and Safe
Non-Food Pet Supplies
- Market Reset: Pandemic Era Spending, Health, Home
- Pandemic Drivers
- Health
- Pet Supplements
- Pet Medications
- DIY Pet Care
- Home
- Cat Litter and Litter Box Momentum
- "Back to Normal"
- Senior Cats
- Tech Products Riding the Pandemic Wave
- Subscription Boxes
- Putting (And Keeping) the Spotlight on Cats
Veterinary Sector
- Targeting Cat Owners
- Competing in an Omnimarket Context
- Targeting Millennials/Gen Z
- Targeting New Pet Owners
- Affordability and Vet Care Options
- Top Customer Priority is Preventive Health Care, Not Cost
Non-Medical Pet Services
- Cats an Underserviced Market Segment
- Low Levels of Household Usage Rates
- Opportunities
- Pandemic Presents New Possibilities for Feline Advancement
- Pet Insurance
- Pet Sitting
- Affluent Households
- Membership/Subscription Programs
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z90ifu
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.