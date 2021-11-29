Global ENT Devices Market Report 2021 with CAGR Projections through 2026

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global ENT Devices Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Growth in the global ENT devices market is being fueled by a worldwide increase in aging populations and associated ENT disorders. There are growing cases of ear, nose and throat disorders such as sinusitis, otitis media, tonsillitis, eustachian tube dysfunction, and nasal airway obstruction. Technological innovation is an additional important catalyst driving the adaptation and increase in the use of ENT devices.
In 2020, the ENT devices market was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the shutdown of ENT clinics and the postponement of elective ENT procedures. The transition towards normalcy in the second half of 2021 and the resumption of elective procedures is driving the sales of ENT devices.
Key Market Trends:
- The global ENT devices market is forecast to reach $14.1 billion by 2026 from $11.3 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
- The hearing aid devices segment of the global ENT devices market is expected to grow from $5.8 billion in 2021 to $7.2 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.5% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
- The surgical devices segment of the global ENT devices market is expected to grow from $1.8 billion in 2021 to $2.3 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.5% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
Report Scope
This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the ENT device market by product type and region. The report discusses the key inhibitors to the growth of the market for ENT devices. The report discusses the role of participants in the supply chain from manufacturers to researchers.
The Report Includes
- An overview of the global ENT devices market
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of ENT devices market based on region, and product
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast
- Description of different types of ENT devices such as diagnostic devices, nasal splints, surgical devices, hearing aids and hearing implants and their current and historical market revenues
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry
Key Topics Covered:
Market Definitions and Disease Background
- Overview
- Definitions
- Disease Background
- Otology
- Rhinology
- Laryngology
Market Trends
- Market Drivers
- Aging Population
- Growing Prevalence and Incidence of ENT Disorders
- Chronic Diseases
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditures
- Penetration of Medical Devices in Emerging Markets
- Market Restraints
Market Breakdown by Product
- Diagnostic Devices
- Hearing Aid Devices
- Hearing Implants
- Speech Aid Devices
- Surgical Devices
COVID-19 Impact
- Key Factors Underlying the Impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Device Industry
- Decline/Delay in Elective Procedures
- Supply Chain Disruptions
- Strong Impact on China
- Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Device Product Segments
- COVID-19 Impact on ENT Devices Market
Market Breakdown by Region
- Market Overview and Discussion
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
- Industry Scenario
- Company Shares
Company Profiles
- Atos Medical
- B. Braun Melsungen Ag
- Cochlear Corp.
- Demant A/S
- Fujifilm Holdings Corp.
- Gn-Resound
- Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic
- Olympus Corp.
- Stryker Corp.
- Smith & Nephew
