Fantasy 360 Technologies Begins Trading in the USA on the OTC Markets Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech (“Immersive Tech” or “Fantasy 360”, or the “Company”) (CSE:VRAR) (FSE: 79W) (OTCQB: FNTTF) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTC Markets Exchange ("OTCQB") for our USA investors under the symbol "FNTTF".



Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. has received approval after a successful application process for the OTCQB Venture Market, was approved on November 24th, 2021 under the symbol FNTTF. Existing U.S. shareholders of Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. previously quoted on the OTC Pink Open Market, will now be quoted on the OTCQB without any further action needed.

The company's common shares continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the symbol VRAR and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) under the symbol 79W.

ABOUT FANTASY 360 TECHNOLOGIES INC. D/B/A IMMERSIVE TECH

Fantasy 360 Technologies is building the Physical Metaverse through its location-based Platform. Since 2016 the Company has been an industry leader in Social Entertainment, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) entertainment attractions. With its Hardware Platform UNCONTAINED and its Software Platform Uncontained/OS, the company helps its stakeholders build user experiences unmatched in realism, depth and immersion. The company builds experiences on its platforms for some of the world's largest companies including: Intel, Bayer, Capital One, Scotia Bank, the US Food and Drug Administration, Allegiant Airlines and more.

