High Speed Cable Market Size ($17,110.52Mn by 2028) Led by Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable (6.9% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

New York, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on High Speed Cable Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth, Trends, Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable, PCIe Cable, SAS Cable, Active Electrical Cable (AEC), Active Copper Cable (ACC), and Active Optical Cable (AOC)) and Application (Switch to Switch, Switch to Server, and Server to Storage) with COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis available at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00025895



Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 10,731.30 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 17,110.52 million by 2028 Growth Rate CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 152 No. Tables 63 No. of Charts & Figures 76 Historical Data Available Yes Segments Covered Type and Application Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country Scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

High Speed Cable Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Amphenol ICC; Axon' Cable; Carlisle Interconnect Technologies.; HPL; LEONI AG; NVIDIA CORPORATION; Samtec; Shenzhen Sopto Technology Co., Ltd.; TE Connectivity Corporation; and JPC Connectivity are among the key players that are profiled during this market study. In addition, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global high speed cable market and its ecosystem.

In 2021, Leoni AG signed a binding agreement with BizLink, an international provider of solutions for cables and connectivity services, on the sale of the Business Group Leoni Industrial Solutions.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of High Speed Cable Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00025895/



With an increase in the importance of technologies, many governments and private organizations are talking initiatives for the development of smart cities. Smart cities are characterized by intelligent traffic management, intelligent utilities management, intelligent dwellings and workplaces, connected public services, and among others. They use information and communication technologies (ICT) to provide better public wellbeing, service levels, economic development, and sustainability. Furthermore, enhanced safety levels, efficient public utilities, improved public transport services, efficient energy utilization, economic development opportunities, and data-driven decision-making are a few of the other benefits of smart cities. The smart cities utilize wired and wireless internet infrastructure along with various connected devices such as camera, sensors, recorders, and other smart devices. Connected devices deployed in smart cities would also require data centers for supporting various digital operations. For setting up the internet infrastructure and establishing data centers, high speed cables are used at a large scale. Thus, the growing need for the optimum utilization of resources is paving a way for smart cities, which is expected to propel the high speed cable market growth in the future.

High-speed cable offerings are evolving with technological advancements to support faster data transformation. However, these cables are highly prone to physical damage. Exposure to excessive heat, moisture, and animals can lead to breakage of wires or the degradation of wire performance. As the internet cables are spread across dwellings in habitats, the wires are prone to a nuisance caused by rodents. Further, exposure to excessive heat in certain environments can affect the data transfer rate of high speed cables. Moreover, excessive tugging, pulling, or even bent caused during installation or due to adversities in surrounding environment, in the form of high speed wind, storms, or heavy snowfall, cause damage to high speed cables.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of High Speed Cable Market Size and Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00025895/



Elevating Number of Internet Connections to Propel High Speed Cable Market Growth in Coming Years:

With the emergence of metaverse, internet is set become a paramount component of human society. The number of internet users is rising with the growing affordability of internet and connected devices. According to the Statista data, as of January 2021, there were 4.66 billion internet users in the world, constituting 59% of the global population. Denmark, the UAE, and Sweden have the highest internet penetration rate. Further, till 2020, APAC had the largest number of ~2.5 billion of online users, while Europe ranked second with ~728 million internet users. In 2020, China had the highest number of internet users in the world, followed by India and the US. Moreover, digitalization and internet services are in an initial phase in the MEA and SAM countries, among others. High-speed cables are among the most crucial components used for the establishment of a communication infrastructure as these cables are used for setting up cell towers and providing broadband connections to routers. The rising number of internet users is further encouraging various industries to transform their businesses by deploying digital platforms. The COVID-19 outbreak has propelled the telecommunications industry with the surge in remote working and learning practices. According to Cisco, the world is expected to have more than 500 billion internet-enabled devices, including 50 billion IoT devices by 2030. Thus, the rising number of internet users will propel the deployment of communication infrastructure, subsequently flourishing the high speed cable market growth.

High Speed Cable Market: Application Overview

Based on application, the high speed cable market is segmented into switch to switch, switch to server, and server to storage. The switch to switch segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market for the switch to server interconnect segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. Cascading switches are a common approach to connect numerous Ethernet switches, and they can be configured in a variety of ways to accommodate different network topologies. Users can have several ports interconnecting each of the switches by cascading multiple switches together, all of which can be configured and operated independently in the group. An interconnected switch network typically comprises a distribution switch and several access switches. The distribution switch isn’t intended to support end-users directly. Its purpose is to connect the access switches and the servers. Distribution switches are frequently referred to as aggregation switches because they manage the aggregate traffic from all access switches. The distribution switch needs to carry high speed data to connect to access switches connected to the user’s device. The switches need to be connected using high speed cables to keep the network efficient. Its application lies in various medium and large-size enterprises to connect complicated and extensive networks.

Buy Premium Copy of High Speed Cable Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00025895/













About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/high-speed-cable-market



Connect With Us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7591674/admin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tipmarkettrends

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theinsightpartners/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheInsightPartners

RSS/Feeds: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/feed/ | https://www.openpr.com/news/archive/139407/The-Insight-Partners.html

Research Study: https://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/the_insight_partners/

