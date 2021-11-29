Westhaven Announces the Appointment of Paul McRae as an Independent Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce the addition of Paul McRae to the Board of Directors.



Gareth Thomas, President & CEO of Westhaven Gold, states: “On behalf of the Board of Directors of Westhaven, I am pleased to welcome Paul to the team. Paul’s track record and experience in project management will add greatly to the Board and help with the advancement of our flagship Shovelnose Gold Project and our other projects on the Spences Bridge Gold Belt.” Paul McRae states, “I am excited about this opportunity to join the Westhaven team. These are great properties located close to existing infrastructure and with favourable topography - an unusual combination these days.”

Paul McRae

Mr. McRae is a corporate director with a distinguished global reputation in project management in the mining industry for both surface and underground operations of all scales and complexities. His career spans more than 40 years and includes a track record of on time and on budget major underground projects for INCO, including McCreedy East, Garson and Birch Tree Mines. Mr. McRae also served as Project Manager on the highly successful De Beers Victor Mine development in Northern Ontario, and he has held leadership roles on numerous other projects from concept through to operation in Australia, Canada, Spain, Portugal and South America. He served as Senior Vice-President of Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, from 2012 to 2018 where he led the Eagle Mine in Michigan into production. Prior to that, he was Project Director at Amec Corp., a British multinational consultancy, engineering and project management company, from 2009 to 2011 where he led the Cerro Casale feasibility study in Chile. Mr. McRae has been a Director of Lundin Gold since 2014.

Westhaven Announces Stock Option Grant

Westhaven has granted 400,000 incentive stock options to a director. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.50 per share, are valid for a 5-year period from the date of grant and are subject to regulatory approval. The Company's Stock Option Plan allows for the issuance of up to 10% of issued and outstanding share capital in the form of incentive stock options. As a result of this grant, the Company has 9,945,589 stock options issued, representing 7.9% of the issued and outstanding share capital.

About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada’s newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration.