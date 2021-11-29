Global Digital Therapeutics Market Report 2021-2026 with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital therapeutics market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 22% during 2021-2026.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Digital therapeutics (DTx) deliver evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. They aid in enhancing the existing medical treatments, providing therapy solutions, and reducing reliance on pharmaceuticals using high-quality software programs.

They also prevent, manage and treat physical, mental, and behavioral health and find application in diagnosing conditions like Alzheimer's disease, type II diabetes, and respiratory disorders, such as asthma, gastrointestinal problems, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. At present, there is a significant rise in the demand for DTx as they reduce health care costs and support the overall health of patients.



Digital Therapeutics Market Trends

The boosting sales of smart devices like mobile phones and tablets, rising internet penetration and the increasing number of healthcare applications are among the major factors strengthening the growth of the market. DTx finds application in a diverse range of neuroscience indications, such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), depression, schizophrenia, and bipolar disease.

Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes and obesity, along with the increasing need for controlling costs of healthcare treatments, are supporting the growth of the market. Furthermore, pharmaceutical companies around the world are investing and engaging in strategic partnerships to expand their product portfolio and market reach.

They are also focusing on providing patients with information concerning different conditions and subsequent treatments as well as organizing, tracking, and self-managing their diseases. These initiatives undertaken by pharmaceutical companies are anticipated to impel the growth of the market.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global digital therapeutics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global digital therapeutics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global digital therapeutics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

2Morrow Inc.

Canary Health Inc.

Click Therapeutics Inc.

Mango Health Inc. (TrialCard Incorporated)

Noom Health Inc.

Omada Health Inc.

Pear Therapeutics,Inc.

Propeller Health (ResMed)

Teladoc Health Inc.

Voluntis Inc.

WellDoc Inc.

Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Application:

Diabetes

Obesity

CVD

CNS Disease

Respiratory Diseases

Smoking Cessation

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Patients

Providers

Payers

Employers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/es32bu