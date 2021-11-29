ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|22-Nov-21
|86,802
|€ 757.36
|€ 65,740,119.67
|23-Nov-21
|121,874
|€ 721.22
|€ 87,898,161.28
|24-Nov-21
|23,731
|€ 711.00
|€ 16,872,793.21
|25-Nov-21
|57,713
|€ 709.65
|€ 40,955,978.51
|26-Nov-21
|140,993
|€ 696.72
|€ 98,233,150.53
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
|Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771