ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
22-Nov-2186,802€ 757.36€ 65,740,119.67
23-Nov-21121,874€ 721.22€ 87,898,161.28
24-Nov-2123,731€ 711.00€ 16,872,793.21
25-Nov-2157,713€ 709.65€ 40,955,978.51
26-Nov-21140,993€ 696.72€ 98,233,150.53

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

