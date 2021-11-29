ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 22-Nov-21 86,802 € 757.36 € 65,740,119.67 23-Nov-21 121,874 € 721.22 € 87,898,161.28 24-Nov-21 23,731 € 711.00 € 16,872,793.21 25-Nov-21 57,713 € 709.65 € 40,955,978.51 26-Nov-21 140,993 € 696.72 € 98,233,150.53

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

